UA Debuts Inaugural Women’s Music Festival In March

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Department of Music at the University of Arkansas will be celebrating Women’s History Month with a month-long music festival.

“SHE, A Festival of Women in Music” will begin on March 5 at 7:30 p.m. with a faculty concert, “In Collaboration,” at the Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center.

The festival will highlight the major role that women have played in the art of music and recognize women across the field. It will highlight an array of music featuring women composers and performers.

“Music often breaks down the barriers that separate us,” said Ronda Mains, chair of the Department of Music. “SHE makes room for audiences to hear new sounds, to feature composers of fame and lesser-known stature, and to amplify exceptional stories — all drawing attention to compositions by women, works inspired by women, and music for women.”

Mains said the festival will also cross borders, evoke an emotional response, and prompt historical and cultural memories for the audience.

The festival features guest lectures, performances of Western art music and contemporary music, and a one-woman play.

The festival’s full schedule includes:

More information about this event can be found on the Department of Music’s website.