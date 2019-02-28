Woman Sought In Stolen Check Case In Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Crawford County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a woman they suspect in a stolen check case.

Capt. Shawn Firestine with the sheriff’s office said a check was stolen and used at Walmart in Van Buren. The woman was captured on surveillance video using the check and leaving Walmart in a white SUV.

The incident happened earlier this month.

Anyone with information on the woman or the vehicle is asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office or the River Valley Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. Those calling Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.