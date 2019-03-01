Oklahoma Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Kissing Student

BIXBY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma high school teacher has been taken into custody after she allegedly kissed a student.

According to court documents obtained by KJRH, 29-year-old Jill Arthur was arrested on a complaint of sexual battery.

Arthur, a teacher at Bixby High School, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student.

A witness told officers that Arthur went to the movies with the student and that the pair had kissed. The student said nothing else happened between them.

Earlier this week, Arthur was charged in Tulsa County District Court.