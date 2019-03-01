Bentonville Police: Thief Targeting Cars At Area Daycares And Preschools

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into several vehicle at local daycare and preschool centers.

Police were contacted Thursday morning (Feb. 28) on a call of cars being broken into at four separate daycare and preschool centers. The suspect either broke windows or entered through unlocked doors and stole purses and other valuables, they said.

Police said the suspect targeted cars as the owners went inside to drop off their children.

A credit card stolen from one card was later used at Walgreens in Bella Vista.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the break-ins to contact the Bentonville Police Department at (479) 271-3170. Police are also advising people to lock their vehicles and secure their valuables before entering a business, even if it’s only for a moment or two.