Campbell Masterful As Hogs Take Opener Over Stony Brook

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Isaiah Campbell has shown flashes of being a dominant starting pitcher but tends to run into a bad inning.

There was no bad inning on Friday as the big, right hander struck out a career high 13 batters in seven scoreless innings as Arkansas topped Stony Brook 3-1 in the series opener. The Hogs and Sea Wolves will start game two of Friday’s doubleheader around 3:45 p.m.

Campbell allowed just three hits and gave up a walk while throwing 99 pitches, 64 of which were strikes. The 13 strikeouts were the most by an Arkansas pitcher since Trevor Stephan in 2017.

There wasn’t much offense for Arkansas until the middle innings when Casey Optiz broke the scoreless tie with a RBI fielder’s choice in the fifth. Arkansas added to that lead in the sixth with a RBI triple by Trevor Ezell then he later scored on a wild pitch to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead.

Matt Cronin came on in the ninth to pick up his his third save of the season as he struck out the side but pitched himself into a jam as a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases.

As a team, Arkansas’s pitching struck out 18 Stony Brook batters.