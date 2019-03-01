Chaffee Authority Takes Action To Find New Director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(TB&P) — The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) Board of Trustees voted to name Janet Gabrey, director of finance, the temporary office manager until a new executive director is named.

The board announced Tuesday (Feb. 26) that Ivy Owen will no longer serve as executive director of the authority. The board voted in an executive session Thursday (Feb. 21) that Owen was no longer able to fulfill his responsibilities due to health issues and because of that he would no longer be employed by FCRA.

“This decision was not made lightly. The trustees took all factors into account before voting. We all wish him the best and hope he will enjoy a full recovery in the future,” said Dean Gibson, board chairman. “The trust believed Ivy’s health had become an issue that kept him from doing the job we needed him to do.”

