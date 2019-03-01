× Hogs Complete Doubleheader Sweep Of Stony Brook

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It was a cold day inside Baum-Walker Stadium so Stony Brook likely felt right at home but Arkansas wasn’t about to let the team from New York get comfortable.

The Razorbacks spotted the Seawolves a pair of runs in the first but battled back to secure a 4-3 win to sweep the doubleheader.

Arkansas got a dominant performance from Isaiah Campbell to win the opener 3-1.

After falling behind 2-0, the Razorbacks (8-1) bounced back to tie the game in the second as Dominic Fletcher scored on a wild pitch then Jacob Nesbit added a RBI single.

Arkansas then took the lead in the third on a Heston Kjerstad single to center, one of his three hits in the nightcap. Stony Brook tied the game in the fourth as a Brandon Janofsky single found its way into right field, knotting the contest at 3-3.

Dominic Fletcher delivered the eventual game winning run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Kole Ramage picked up his third win of the season as he threw 3.2 innings in relief and struck out four while allowing just three base runners.

Just like in game one, Stony Brook mounted a rally in the ninth as the Seawolves had runners on second and third thanks to a single and a throwing error by pitcher Jacob Kostyshock but the right hander responded to get a strikeout to end the game.