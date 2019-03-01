Interstate 49 Closed, Deputy’s Car Mangled As Bridge Ice Over Again

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police is urging drivers to use extra caution this morning as light freezing drizzle once again caused wrecks on Interstate 49, including one that mangled a Washington County deputy’s vehicle and damaged a State Police vehicle.

The interstate was shut down in the southbound lanes, and all but one northbound lane was closed, at mile marker 51 about 4:34 a.m. as several wrecks were reported on a bridge crossing Winn Creek just south of West Fork. by 4:45 a.m., all lanes of Interstate 49 were closed in that area.

Five cars were wrecked on the southbound side of the bridge, and one wrecked on the northbound side by 4:30 a.m., according to a dispatcher with the Arkansas State Police. The bridge was “totally iced over,” the dispatcher said. State Police were waiting for trucks from the Arkansas Department of Transportation to treat the icy roadway.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was damaged on the slick roads near West Fork this morning. A deputy was assisting ASP on I-49 south of West fork when a car hit the deputy’s SUV, then a semi hit both the deputy’s vehicle and the ASP vehicle.

“Thankfully, we’re not sure how, no one was injured,” deputies said in a Facebook post.

State Police were redirecting traffic to old U.S. 71 at the West Fork and Winslow exits. Unfortunately, some people were driving on the shoulder to go around the patrol car blocking off the roadway, the dispatcher confirmed.

“That is a very, very dangerous thing to do,” he said.

State Police asked drivers to divert to U.S. 71 and just avoid the area.

State Police said bridges also seemed to be icing over in north Washington County. Treatment trucks had been summoned to treat the bridges. So far, no accidents had been reported by 4:30 a.m., the dispatcher said, but that could change as conditions worsened.

About 5:15 a.m., ArDOT activated its winter weather mapping system on iDriveArkansas.com. it reported ice patches on Interstate 49 from the Bobby Hopper Tunnel to West Fork.

Drivers can check road conditions at iDriveArkansas.com.