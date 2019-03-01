× ‘Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler!’ Mardi Gras Parade In Fayetteville Saturday; Streets To Close

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Laissez les bon temps rouler!

The good times will roll when Fayetteville holds its annual Mardi Gras Parade of Fools at 2 p.m. on Saturday throughout downtown.

The city parking lot at 211 W. Mountain Street will close starting at 9 a.m. for parade staging.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. on Mountain Street and moves to East Avenue, then north to Center Street, west to Block Avenue, north to Dickson Street then west to West Avenue.

Side streets along the parade route will close temporarily, then reopen as the parade progresses. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes during that time, and to use extreme caution if driving in those areas.

The annual parade features floats, parade walkers and plenty of beads. The event celebrates the Christian tradition of Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday,” the time to “let loose” before the solemnity of Ash Wednesday and Lent.