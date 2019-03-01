× Latest On Sunday’s System

Just a quick update with the timing of Sunday’s system.

We’re expecting rain for most of Saturday night with a quick transition to snow on Sunday morning. The transition will happen first in NW Arkansas and later in the River Valley. Overall, this appears to be a light snow event but drastically falling temperatures (we’re talking single digits Sunday night) will make for hazardous driving conditions. Perhaps not just on bridges and overpasses either; roads could also be slick given how cold the air is expected to be.

Latest look at timing…

6AM SUNDAY: Rain starts changing to snow in NW Arkansas.

8AM SUNDAY: All snow in NW Arkansas, rain mixing with sleet in the Fort Smith area.

10AM SUNDAY: Rain changing to sleet and light snow in Fort Smith; all snow in NW Arkansas. Slick conditions continue or intensify.

Snow will taper off into the afternoon but temperatures will continue to fall with below zero wind chills and and lows in the single digits or teens.

-Garrett