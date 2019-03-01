No Criminal Charges Will Be Filed In The Death Of Sebastian County Inmate

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — No criminal charges will be filed in the death of a former Sebastian County Detention Center inmate.

Adrian Goodwin was incarcerated at the Sebastian County Detention Center on July 12, 2018, for violating his parole. Goodwin also had misdemeanor warrants and was placed in a felony pod at the detention center.

Around 3 a.m. on July 24, 2018, jail staff checked Goodwin’s cell where they found him on the floor unresponsive with his head on a pillow. They then noticed a liquid coming from his mouth and could not find a pulse.

Detention Center personnel and Forth Smith EMS tried to give Goodwin CPR on the scene. He was transported to Sparks Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Autopsy reports say the cause of death was “combine drug toxicity.” It said that Goodwin had methamphetamine, amphetamine and fentanyl in his system.

Corporal Corey Mendenhall says that although it is unclear as to how Goodwin accessed the drugs, his death is considered accidental, so no criminal charges can be brought at this time.