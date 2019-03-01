Police: Clarksville Man Caught With 1/4 Pound Of Meth

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — A Clarksville man was arrested for drug possession after police found him with roughly 1/4 pound of meth, according to a news release.

Clarksville police made contact with Roberto Pina-Sanchez on Thursday (Feb. 28) at a gas station, where they discovered he had an arrest warrant for identity fraud.

During the arrest, officers also found Pina-Sanchez had drug packaging equipment and scales.

Pina-Sanchez was being held Friday (March 1) at the Johnson County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assisted Clarksville police with the arrest.