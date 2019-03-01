× Sebastian Co. Deputies Warn About Alleged Scam Artist

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriffs Office is hoping residents can help them locate a man accused of scamming an elderly Midland woman out of nearly $6,000.

Deputies said Brian Stanley scammed the 88-year-old woman by promising to perform some household maintenance that was either not completed or barely started.

She told investigators she paid Stanley $4,200 to repair her driveway and $1,600 to paint her house.

Stanley, 40, is about 5-foot-6 and weighs roughly 200 pounds. He has dark hair and dark eyes.

Investigators said they couldn’t verify Stanley’s supposed company and they believe he has other victims.

Anyone with more information on Stanley’s whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at 479-783-1051.

Investigators also ask that anyone who has also had work done by Stanley in the past to contact them.

Deputies urge residents to check a contractor’s reference with the Better Business Bureau before paying or allowing them to work on your home.

Residents can also visit the state licensing board’s website or call 501-372-4661 to see if a contractor is licensed to work in Arkansas.