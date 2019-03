× WATCH: Chilly Today, Rain Saturday, Snow Sunday

A few areas of drizzle or mist will continue this morning with some partial clearing possible this afternoon. Expect widespread rain to spread across the area Saturday afternoon and evening. Colder air will blow in Sunday and will switch over the rain to a winter mix, then all snow. Accumulating snow is looking likely now for Northwest Arkansas with some snow possible in the River Valley.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs today: