× Arkansas Snaps 6-Game Losing Skid In Front Of ’94 Championship Team

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With 5.9 seconds on the clock, Jalen Harris drained a layup that lifted the Hogs to a 74-73 win over Ole Miss and broke a six-game losing skid.

The lead changed 21 times throughout the course of the game, including 19 times in the second half.

Mason Jones led all-scorers with 22 points to the tune of hitting 6-8 3-pointers.

Daniel Gafford finished with 17 points and started just 1 of 6 from the foul line. With 1:29 left, the forward hit a pair of free throws that brought the Hogs within one, 71-70. Arkansas forced an Ole Miss turnover with 18 seconds left, and the Harris scoop gave them the lead with 5,09 ticks remaining.

The win came over a large crowd gathered to watch the honoring of the 1994 National Championship Team at halftime. The celebration including the team wearing throwback uniforms featuring the Slobbering Hog, and Nolan Richardson accompanied by almost the entire winning team in attendance.

Isaiah Joe knocked down his 100th career 3-pointer. He’s now tied with Rotnei Clarke (2009-10) in second place for most made 3-pointers in a single season. Scotty Thurman (1994-95) holds the record with 102.

Arkansas will travel to Vanderbilt on Wednesday for their next game. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.