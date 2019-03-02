Hog Fans Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of 1994 National Championship Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas celebrated the 1994 National Champion Men's Basketball Team 25 years after their victory.

On Saturday (Mar. 2) fans filled Bud Walton arena to welcome back members of the team during half time of the Razorback, Ole Miss game.

The '94 club posted a 31-3 record, were SEC Champions, and spent nine weeks as the nation's top-ranked team.

"It doesn't matter if we talk every day or if we don't talk for the next five years, it's always a special bond. That's something that we had on the floor, off the floor, when we were together. And that's the biggest thing about our team was the chemistry we had," former Razorback player Clint McDaniel said.

Legendary Razorback coach Nolan Richardson was also celebrated at the event.

"My game was an entertaining game. I enjoyed the way we played. Our fans enjoyed the way we played. I don't think the opponent enjoyed the game we played," Richardson said.

The championship squad rallied fans in attendance for one more ruckus as they called the Hogs together.