Kenley Powers Hogs To Sweep Of Stony Brook

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Jack Kenley may not immediately come to mind when mentioning the power hitters in the Arkansas lineup but it might be time to start.

The left handed hitting infielder blasted a pair of two-run home runs over the right field wall as the Razorbacks completed a three game sweep of Stony Brook with a 15-7 win on Saturday.

Kenley leads the Hogs with three home runs through the first ten games of the season and Arkansas is sitting at 9-1.

Stony Brook jumped out to an early lead as it plated a pair of runs in the top of the first but the Razorbacks wasted little time in responding. Arkansas scored four runs in the home half of the frame as Heston Kjerstad, Trevor Ezell, Casey Optiz and Kenley each had an RBI.

Arkansas tacked on five more runs in the fourth inning, all coming on the long ball. Ezell and Kenley hit two-run home runs in the frame while Christian Franklin added a solo blast. The Razorbacks scored three more runs in the fifth and added two in the sixth to build a 14-3 lead.