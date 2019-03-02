Light Snow And Wintry Mix Sunday Morning

A wintry mix and light snow will move in Sunday morning. A WEATHER ALERT DAY has been issued Sunday. That means travel may become treacherous as conditions deteriorate in the morning hours. Some accumulation will be possible. More details below.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Northwest Arkansas (Benton, Carroll, Madison, and Washington counties).

WHAT TO EXPECT:

-Freezing drizzle before sunrise

-Light snow throughout the morning

-Up to 1-2 inches of snow possible, especially north of HWY 412

-Frigid cold air will move in Sunday evening and the start of next week

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS TIMELINE

After 5AM, any rain/wintry mix should transition to all light snow. Snow will quickly taper out by 8AM with flurries possible the rest of the day.

RIVER VALLEY TIMELINE

Most likely little-to-no accumulation will take place as temperatures stay to warm. There will be a brief period of wintry weather after 7-8AM.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

Especially between 6AM and 10AM, some roadways may become snow covered in northwest

-Matt