Man Found Shot Dead At Home In Crawford County, Female Suspect Arrested

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man is dead, and a female suspect is in custody following a shooting last night in Crawford County, according to Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown.

Around 11:20 p.m. Friday (Mar. 1) night deputies were dispatched to the area of 1400 block Sunnyside Road between Van Buren and Alma in response to a shooting.

Once on the scene, deputies found a Kevin Gettridge, 33, on a bed covered in blood and lifeless, according to Brown.

Deputies initiated CRP. Gettridge was pronounced dead at the scene.

36-year-old Miranda Resinos, who lives at the residence where the shooting took place, was arrested, Brown says.

Resinos was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center on a first degree murder charge.

Investigators are still looking into what lead up to the shooting, but believe it stems from a prior domestic violence incident, Brown told 5NEWS.

