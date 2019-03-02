Massive 700-Pound Alligator Found In Georgia

SUMTER COUNTY, GA (KFSM) — An almost 13-foot, 700-pound alligator found in Sumter County, Georgia may remind you that dinosaurs are still living among us.

The giant reptile was found in the ditch near Lake Blackshear, a spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said this week.

“He was 13 feet, four inches long, 57 inches in circumference to the chest and we estimate his weight between 700 and 750 pounds,” Brent Howze told WALB.

The Georgia DNR believes the gator was 50 years old.

Unfortunately, the animal was in poor health and had to be euthanized.