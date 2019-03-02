Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Ms. Coget – 2nd Grade Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
Ms. Smyth – 1st Grade Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
Ms. Havlik – K Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
Mrs. Battles – 1st Grade Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
Ms. Montgomery – K Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
Ms. Cothran – 6th Grade Waldron Middle School, Waldron
Mrs. Kira O’Shaughnessy – 2nd Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
Mrs. Gina Hansmann – 2nd Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
Ms. Cherry – 3rd Grade Liberty School, Roland
Ms. Fonville – 2nd Grade Tate Elementary, Van Buren
Mrs. Mellissa Woods – 1st & 2nd Grade Pea Ridge Primary, Pea Ridge
Ms. Sheila Wright – 4th Grade Lowell Elementary – Lowell
Mrs. Roberts – 2nd Grade Lamar Elementary, Lamar
Mrs. Melissa Todd – 2nd Grade Lowell Elementary, Lowell