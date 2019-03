× WATCH: Cold Today, Snow Tracks In Early Tomorrow

A quick system will move in overnight bringing us accumulating snow for early tomorrow morning. Temperatures plummet after that, causing a concern for roads.

TONIGHT 6PM: Clouds stay overhead across the area. Some light rain/drizzle is possible.

TOMORROW 6AM: The rain quickly transitions to snow in Northwest Arkansas by 4 or 5AM. With temperatures below freezing, it'll likely stick. Snow will continue to fall throughout the morning.

-Sabrina