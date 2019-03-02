Winter Weather Advisory Begins Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Northwest Arkansas, including Benton, Washington, Madison, and Carroll counties. This begin tonight at 6PM and lasts until tomorrow (Sunday) at noon.

A mix of snow and rain is expected to fall before it quickly transitions to completely snow Sunday morning. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches may happen in the advisory area, with more possible at higher elevations. With dropping temperatures throughout Sunday, this may cause roads, not just bridges and overpasses, to be slick.

Minor ice accumulations are also possible. The River Valley may see a brief dusting of snow, but it won’t amount to much.

This forecast may change throughout Saturday.

-Sabrina