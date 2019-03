FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing man.

Eighty-one-year-old Manfred Hohnerlein was last seen Saturday (March 2) at 2:30 with a dog.

It’s possible that he’s driving his cream-colored 2008 Volkswagen Beetle with an Arkansas license plate 982VJH.

Hohnerlein recently suffered a medical episode that increases his chances of being endangered.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911 or the Fayetteville Police Department at (479)-587-3555.