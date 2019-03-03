Freezing Preparation On The Road And In The Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM)-- Road conditions are always a major concern when winter weather hits. The Benton County Road Department has been working since Friday morning to prepare for freezing temperatures.

While they work hard to keep the roads clear, Robert Birkes the Assistant Road Superintendent for Benton County said drivers still need to be cautious.

"Folks just need to slow down a little bit and be aware because there is going to be refreezing and there is going to be black ice," Birkes said.

The Benton County Road Department has nearly 80 team members out in the field throughout the day and a large fleet of vehicles that can carry up to 20 tons of materials to treat slick spots.

"We always prepare for the worst," Birkes said. "Expect the worst and then when it's a light one, good. We can wipe the sweat off our brow and keep working."

Another concern that you might experience as the temperatures drop into the single digits would be frozen pipes at home. Eric Blanton the owner of Blanton's Plumbing and Drain Cleaning, Inc. said there are a few signs to look out for.

"You've got a faucet you can't get water out of or you notice something not getting water to it. That means usually you have a frozen pipe and you need to get that unthawed as soon as possible," Blanton said.

Blanton said if you've had problems in the past or live in an older home it might be smart to let your faucet drip a little. Blanton said it is also good to make sure open airways to your pipes are covered. It could save you from having a mess on your hands.

"You know, any time it gets below freezing it's important, but when it gets to the single digits that's when it is very important to do these things," Blanton said.