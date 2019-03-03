School Closings For Monday Morning

Hot Springs Police Department Opens Warming Centers

Posted 3:39 pm, March 3, 2019

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KATV) — The Hot Springs Police Department opens warming centers beginning Sunday.

The Lakeview Assembly of God church’s warming center at 4524 Central Ave, will open Sunday and Monday nights at 6 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal church’s warming center at 228 Spring will open Sunday at 4 p.m. through Tuesday morning March 5.

