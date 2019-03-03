Janice Freeman, Singer From TV Series ‘The Voice,’ Dies At 33

COMPTON, Calif. (FOX8) — Janice Freeman, a singer known for the TV series “The Voice,” has died from an apparent blood clot. She was 33.

TMZ reported that Freeman was with her family at her Compton home on Saturday when she started having breathing problems.

She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. It appears a blood clot traveled to her heart, according to TMZ.

The singer had a series of health problems including previous battles with lupus, cervical cancer and meningitis.

Freeman was best known for being on the 13th season of “The Voice” TV singing competition in 2017 where she made it into the 11. She was one of coach Miley Cyrus’ personal favorites.

Freeman is survived by her husband and daughter.