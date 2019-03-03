Report Ranks Arkansas As 3rd Worst State For Online Dating

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—Whether you’re looking for love or catfishing, Arkansas may not be the place to do it according to one new report.

All Home Connections, an affiliate of AT&T, looked at nine different metrics split into three categories: safety, demographics and opportunity.

The factors included crime rate, college degrees, median earnings, and interest in online dating platforms.

Top 5 worst states for online dating:

Louisiana Alabama Arkansas Mississippi New Mexico

Arkansas’ favorite dating website was shown to be PlentyOfFish.

Top 5 best states for online dating:

New Hampshire Minnesota Colorado Massachusetts Washington

Click here if you’d like to read the report.