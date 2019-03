FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—Before you head to brunch or church this cold, wintery morning (hello, March!), make sure to check the road conditions for your route to avoid ice and potential wrecks.

iDriveArkansas is the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s live traffic radar, allowing users to view road conditions and highway closures as they happen. iDrive also features live camera feeds at certain sections of interstate so users can view traffic.