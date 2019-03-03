Viral Challenge Has Parents Throwing Slices Of Cheese At Their Babies

(FOX6)—A new viral challenge being dubbed the “Wisconsin baptism” has taken the internet by storm.

It all started when a dad from Michigan decided to fling a piece of cheese at his baby. Video shows him tossing the cheese and it landing on the baby’s face.

Watch it below:

Now, people from all over are taking slices of cheese and throwing it at their babies in the now viral “cheese challenge” or “cheesed challenge.”

Watch more here: