Closings For Sunday Morning

Viral Challenge Has Parents Throwing Slices Of Cheese At Their Babies

Posted 5:40 am, March 3, 2019, by

(FOX6)—A new viral challenge being dubbed the “Wisconsin baptism” has taken the internet by storm.

It all started when a dad from Michigan decided to fling a piece of cheese at his baby. Video shows him tossing the cheese and it landing on the baby’s face.

Watch it below:

Now, people from all over are taking slices of cheese and throwing it at their babies in the now viral “cheese challenge” or “cheesed challenge.”

Watch more here:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.