× Winter Weather Advisory Expanded South

The Winter Weather Advisory for this morning has been expanded to include Crawford and Franklin counties in Arkansas, and Sequoyah county in Oklahoma. This is mainly for the northern part of the counties in the higher elevations. The advisory is still in effect for Northwest Arkansas and parts of eastern Oklahoma. It is currently in effect until noon today (Sunday).

The winter weather has extended further south due to colder temperatures in eastern Oklahoma. Snow accumulations will generally be around one inch, but there may be more at higher elevations. Higher totals continue to stay north of Highway 412. Lighter accumulations will be south of I-40.

-Sabrina