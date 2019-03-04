Arkansas Bill Would Prevent Domestic Abusers From Owning Guns

An Arkansas bill would prevent a person convicted of a misdemeanor offense involving domestic violence from owning a gun.

House Bill 1655, filed by Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, would also require a court to forward records of the conviction to the Arkansas Crime Information Center. The center would then send a copy of those records to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Under this proposal, a misdemeanor offense involving domestic violence includes the use or attempted use of physical force or the threatened use of a deadly weapon.

Arkansas law prohibits felons from owning a gun.

