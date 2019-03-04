Arkansas-Charlotte Series Opener Canceled Due To Cold Weather

Posted 5:02 pm, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:06PM, March 4, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Due to forecasted low temperatures and wind chills in the 20's on Tuesday (March 5), Arkansas Baseball's midweek series opener against Charlotte has been canceled.

The second game of the series will still be played as scheduled on Wednesday (March 6) at 3 p.m., but tomorrow's game will not be made up.

Fans will be able to exchange their tickets to tomorrow's game against Charlotte for any future 2019 regular season game.

If you're looking to exchange your ticket you can contact the Razorback Ticket Center at 1-800-982-HOGS (4647), subject to availability. Season tickets for Tuesday’s game, including those for suites are null and void and may not be exchanged.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.