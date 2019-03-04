Arkansas Mid-Week Softball Game At Missouri State Postponed Due To Weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas softball team will have a few extra days to prepare for its SEC opener at Ole Miss after the mid-week game is postponed.

The game against the Bears was originally scheduled for Wednesday (March 6) and will now be played on Tuesday, (April 2) at 5:00 p.m. The game will remain in Springfield

Arkansas will return home to Bogle Park next week, to host Tulsa on Tuesday (March 12) and then return to SEC play when South Carolina travels to Fayetteville for a three-game series beginning on Friday (March 15)., Mo.