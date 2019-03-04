× Boil Order Lifted For Eastern Benton County Customers

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A precautionary boil order in place last week for portions of Benton County has been lifted.

Benton County Water Authority No. 5’s customers were placed under a precautionary boil order last Wednesday (Feb. 27) after the water authority performed routine maintenance on the water towers.

The boil order applied to Water Authority No. 5 customers east of the Highway 12 bridge. The boil order would have to remain in effect until tests showed the water to be safe for consumption.

The water was deemed safe on Sunday, so the boil order was lifted.