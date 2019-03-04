Early Morning Fire Damages Fort Smith Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An early-morning fire has damaged a home in Fort Smith.

Crews received the alarm for a fire at 2510 Tulsa Street in Fort Smith at 3:43 a.m., according to Joni Lane, administrative assistant to the Fort Smith fire chief. The home was located next to Carnall Elementary.

The fire started in the attic, though it wasn't yet determined how the fire started, Lane said.

No one was in the home at the time, though the house is normally occupied. No injuries to people or pets were reported.

Firefighters estimated that about $20,000 worth of damage was done to the home, Lane said.

She said fire crews were able to battle the blaze without any problems, despite the below-freezing temperatures.

"They've done it before," she said.