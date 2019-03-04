Early Voting For Temporary Sales Tax Increase For U.S. Marshals Museum Completion Starts This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Early voting begins Tuesday (Mar. 5) for a special election seeking a temporary one-cent sales tax increase for the U.S. Marshals Museum in Downtown Fort Smith.

If approved, the temporary tax would start in July 2019 and run through March of 2020.

The proposed tax hike is the only thing on the ballot for the special election.

"I hope everyone comes out and vote and let their voices be heard. It's very important that we have the right and the privilege to vote, so I hope that everyone does come out and vote," Sebastian County Clerk Sharon Brooks told 5NEWS.

Fort Smith residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Tuesday through Friday (Mar. 11) at the Sebastian County Courthouse.

The city's 19 voting centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on election day March 12.