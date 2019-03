Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) β€” Winter weather and below freezing temperatures mean a rise in house fires.

The American Red Cross has some tips to keep your home and family safe.

They say to keep all potential sources of fuel at least three feet away from space heaters, stoves or fireplaces.

Also, never leave portable heaters or fireplaces unattended and never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.