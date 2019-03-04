First Lady Melania Trump Visits Award-Winning School In Tulsa As Part Of Three-State Tour

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – First Lady Melania Trump is visiting Tulsa promoting her ‘Be Best’ initiative.

Looking forward to visiting OK, WA and NV next week. Through #BeBest I will continue to help promote successful programs that provide children the tools and skills required for emotional, social and physical well-being. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 28, 2019

This is the first stop on a three-state tour which will include Washington State and Nevada.

Monday she visited an ‘award-winning elementary school focusing on incorporating character education throughout its curriculum,” according to the White House.

“Whether it is social media and technology or drug and alcohol abuse, children in our country and around the world are faced with many challenges,” stated First Lady Melania Trump. “Through Be Best I will continue to shine a spotlight on the well-being programs that provide children the tools and skills required for emotional, social and physical well-being and promote successful organizations, programs, and people who are helping children overcome some of the issues they face while growing up in the modern world.”

Mrs. Trump will visit a tech company in Seattle, Washington and participate in an opioid town hall meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.