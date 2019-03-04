× Former Texas A&M Quarterback Nick Starkel Announces Transfer To Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The quarterback unit just got brighter for the University of Arkansas.

Former Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to the Razorback football team. He will have two years of eligibility under the Hogs.

The story continues in Fayetteville, Arkansas… pic.twitter.com/bO7TOXHaW6 — Nicholas Starkel (@NickStarkel) March 5, 2019

The announcement comes after SMU quarterback Ben Hicks transferred to Arkansas. Hicks will only have one year of eligibility with the Hogs.

Redshirt-sophomore Daulton Hyatt, redshirt-freshmen Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones, and true freshman KJ Jefferson round out the quarterback position for Arkansas.

Starkel started for the Aggies in 2016 but was out for most of the beginning of the season due to injury. After returning eight weeks in, he completed his redshirt freshman year with 1,793 yards, 14 touchdowns, and a 60 percent completion rate.

Starkel has had many stat-studded games – including in the 2017 Belk Bowl when he completed 42 of 63 passes for 499 yards and against New Mexico when he completed 21 of 30 passes for 416 yards and four touchdowns.

Starkel lost his starting job in 2018 to Kellen Mond before deciding to become a grad-transfer. As a backup, he saw playing time in five games throwing for 169 yards and a touchdown. His career at Texas A&M concluded with 1,962 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Other schools of interest included Florida State, Ohio State, Washington State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Duke among others.