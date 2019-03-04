Legislation Proposed To Make Arkansas Execution Drugs Secret

Proposed legislation would keep certain information about Arkansas executions confidential.

Senate Bill 464, filed by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, states that the Arkansas Department of Correction is unable to acquire the necessary drugs used to carry out lethal injections due to the lack of effective confidentiality regarding the manufacturers, suppliers and others involved in the process.

Any information regarding the manufacturer of the drugs, what kind of drugs were purchased and documents that could reveal information on execution drugs, including drug labels, would be exempt from the Freedom of Information Act.

Only certain state officials would have access to this information, including the governor, attorney general and the director of the state prison system. The information would also be disclosed to any person involved with carrying out an execution, including contractors or vendors and select prison staffers, at the discretion of the Department of Correction director.

If a person successfully won an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, those records would still be sealed and unable to be used for publication.

This bill would make it a Class D felony if a person was found guilty of disclosing information on the state’s execution drugs.