Lincoln Woman Linked To Arson Through Lighter Fluid Purchases

LINCOLN (KFSM) — A Lincoln woman is accused of setting fire to a man’s home over the weekend after authorities linked her to lighter fluid that was found inside the home.

Lisa Bohannan, 52, was arrested in connection with arson and failure to control or report a dangerous fire — both felonies.

Firefighters responded Saturday (March 2) to a structure fire on Bush Road, where they found smoke coming from a home.

Two neighbors said they saw Bohannan pull up to the home before the fire and leave shortly afterward, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The neighbors said they tried to put out the fire before calling for help.

When authorities arrived, Bohannan told the Washington County Fire Marshal’s office she had only been to Dollar General and no one else had driven her car.

The fire marshal was able to view store surveillance footage, which showed Bohannan buying lighter fluid, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also found receipts for the flammable liquid, which was purchased prior to the fire.

Bohannan was also cited for unlawful burning and illegal dumping after she told authorities she’d been burning household waste outside.

It was unclear what prompted the incident. The fire marshal is still investigating but noted Bohannan tried to set the home on fire earlier this year.

Bohannan was being held Monday (March 4) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $11,380 bond. She has a hearing set for March 29 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, arson is a Class Y felony when the property damaged amounts to $100,000.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.