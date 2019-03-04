Luke Perry Dies At 52 Days After Massive Stroke

Posted 12:04 pm, March 4, 2019, by

Actor Luke Perry arrives for the press line of "Riverdale" at Comic Con in San Diego, July 21, 2018. Perry died Monday, March 4, 2019, after suffering a stroke a week earlier. He was 52. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A publicist for Luke Perry says the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has died. He was 52.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

Robinson says Perry’s family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancée and former wife.

The actor had been hospitalized since last week. Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.

The publicist added that Perry’s family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.