National Weather Service Offering Free Storm Spotter Training In Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — The Tulsa National Weather Service will be hosting storm spotter training on Tuesday (March 4) in Crawford County at the Emergency Operations Center in Van Buren.

The National Weather Service will train members of police and fire departments, emergency management officials, radio operators and even members of the community on storm spotting techniques.

The goal of the training is not just to recognize tornadoes, but to have some understanding of storm structures.

The event is free and open to the public.