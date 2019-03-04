× Northwest Arkansas’ Largest School Districts Closed Monday, Despite Calls To Stay Open Sunday Night

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — All four of the largest school districts in the region closed early Monday morning.

That’s despite announcements Sunday night that a few of them would remain open.

Snow fell early Sunday, causing hazardous roads in the area and spurring many church closings. But much of the snow disappeared from the roads by Sunday afternoon, prompting some school districts to declare that they would be open Monday morning, including Fayetteville and Bentonville.

That is, until a quick band of snow dumped just enough on the frozen roads about 4 a.m. Monday to cause trouble again.

By 5:30 a.m., Fayetteville, Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale school districts had all announced closures.

The difference was in the temperatures. Sunday’s front plummeted temperatures overnight, so that by the morning, most of the region was in the single digits. Those cold temperatures meant that Monday’s snow stuck immediately, unlike Sunday’s snow, which fell on warmer roads and melted under the sun’s radiation, even with the cloudy skies.

Several other school districts announced closures, including Farmington, Siloam Springs, Pea Ridge, Decatur and Gentry.

You can view all of the latest school closings here.