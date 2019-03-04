Officials Mull Goose Deterrents At Bentonville Airport

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials are mulling how to deter geese from flocking to Bentonville Municipal Airport every spring.

A group promoting awareness of the issue says wildlife strikes cost an estimated $900 million annually to U.S. civil and military aircraft.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that council members and airport officials last Tuesday discussed using noise and lasers to scare the birds, or killing the birds if those methods don’t succeed.

Bentonville has requested a permit from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to kill the geese.

Amanda Good is the Arkansas director for the Humane Society of the United States. Good says in an email to the city council that killing geese won’t prevent other birds from flying to the airport in coming years.