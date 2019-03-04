Parents Of Oklahoma Student Press Charges After Politically Driven Confrontation

(KFSM) — Charges could now be filed against an Oklahoma student at Edmond Sante Fe High School who was caught on video aggressively confronting a fellow student over his Trump attire.

According to school officials, students who donated a dollar to a school fundraiser were allowed to wear certain clothing items that are normally prohibited by the dress code.

The student who wore a "MAGA" hat and a Trump flag was approached by a fellow classmate who tipped his hat off of his head and ripped the flag away from him.

The parents of the Trump supporting student have now decided to press charges.

