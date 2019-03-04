Roland Voters Weigh In On School Bond Issues

ROLAND, Okla. (KFSM) — Oklahoma voters head to the polls Tuesday (March 5) for special elections that will decide the fate of school bond issues.

People in the Roland Public School District will be voting on two separate propositions.

The school’s superintendent calls it an investment for not only kids but the entire community.

“I know that we could use it. I know just for the safety of the students, a better environment, protection for the students. I think it `ll be a good idea,” said Roland parent, Stephan Pribble.

The first proposition is the biggest, asking for more than $9 million.

That would increase the district’s millage rate for 13.1 mills to 20.01. In other words an 8.26 percent tax increase.

For every $100 in property taxes that are paid, that’s about a .69 cent increase per month.

“Your schools is one of your greatest investments. The school of any community is the hub of any community. Many people when they come to relocate the first thing, they ask about is your schools,” said Roland Public Schools Superintendent Randal Wood.

The money raised would be used to fund much-needed roof repairs and add aluminum bleachers to the football stadium. Plus the creation of a multipurpose center that would also act as an EF-5 tornado shelter.

The facility will be built to the east of the administration building on two and a half acres of land.

It will host basketball games and can seat more than 1,400 people as an event center, and hold 3,500 during severe weather emergencies.

“I think it’s needed, especially in this community. Our kids are just great talents and we’ve got our girls basketball team going to state, they deserve a place where they can play with pride on the court, while we can accommodate the crowds, they bring in,” said Candice Daniel of Roland.

The second bond issue which will be voted on separately is for the purchase of two new schools buses with cameras.

Bonds in Oklahoma need what’s called a supermajority to pass. That’s 60 percent of the vote.

Polls will be open tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Vian Public School District is also voting on a bond issue, as well as Spiro and Pocola school districts in LeFlore County.

According to the Sequoyah County Election Board Office, polling sites are:

Muldrow Fire Department

Rural Water Department, U.S. 64

Muldrow Public Library

Waylon Jones Complex

Roland Nutrition Center

Liberty School

Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, Okla. 82

County Barn No. 2 Annex

Vian Police Department/Council Chambers

McKey Fire Department

Sallisaw First Baptist Church

Old McKey School

Marble City Hall

Blackgum Community Center

Gore Senior Citizens

West Tenkiller Fire Department

First Christian Church, Sallisaw

Sallisaw City Hall

Mallory Martin Reception Hall

Brent Fire Department

Central Fire Department

Akins First Baptist Church

Calvary Temple Church

Brushy School

Nicut Fire Department No. 2, Anglins

Gans City Hall