Single-Vehicle Accident Claims The Life Of Pea Ridge Man

AVOCA (KFSM) — A single vehicle accident claimed the life of a Pea Ridge man over the weekend.

Arkansas State Police said Kenneth C. Williams, 63, of Pea Ridge died when his 2003 Ford Ranger veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The accident happened at 6:28 p.m. Saturday (March 2) at U.S. 62 and Lester Lane in Avoca. State Police didn’t say why the vehicle left the roadway.

The weather was clear and the road dry at the time, the report said.