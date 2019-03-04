School Closings For Monday Morning

The Latest: Winter Blast Hits Region; Roads, Schools Impacted

Posted 5:12 am, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01AM, March 4, 2019

Bone-chilling temperatures and a quick hit of snow are expected to cause problems this morning (March 3) in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Keep up with the latest here.

7 a.m.: Bella Vista city offices and the Bella Vista Public Library will be closed today.

6:52 a.m. Vian, OK, schools closed.

6:50 a.m. Benton County Circuit Court is closed today. Division I Judge Robin Green’s court is reset to tomorrow (March 5).

6:38 a.m. Washington County Juvenile Court is closed today.

6:28 a.m. Washington County offices will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m.

6:23 a.m. Providence Classical Christian Academy in Rogers is closed.

6:21 a.m. Van Buren schools will be delayed until 10 a.m.

6:19 a.m.: Belfonte Elementary in Muldrow will be closed. Ozark Catholic Academy in Springdale will be closed as well.

6:10 a.m. Gravette schools are closed.

6:06 a.m.: Dahlonegah School District in Stilwell, OK, closed today.

6 a.m.: Northwest Arkansas Community College, all locations, is closed today.

5:59 a.m.: Shiloh Christian in Springdale is closed today. Grace Childcare in Fayetteville is also closed.

5:58 a.m.: Benton County offices will be closed today.

5:58 a.m.: Northwest Technical Institute (NTI) in Springdale will be closed today.

5:55 a.m.: The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville will delay today’s start until 10 a.m. Buses will begin running at 9:30 a.m.

5:54 a.m.: The Washington County Department of Human Services will be on an inclement weather schedule today. DHS will be delayed but will be open later today.

5:53 a.m.: The New School in Fayetteville is closed. The Goddard School preschool in Fayetteville is also closed.

5:50 a.m.: Decatur schools, previously on a delay, will now be closed. The New School in Fayetteville and Ozark schools will also be closed today.

5:35 a.m.: Haas Hall schools closed, all campuses. Arkansas Arts Academy also closed.

5:33 a.m.: Gentry schools closed.

5:30 a.m.: Cedarville schools closed today.

5:30 a.m.: Springdale schools closed today.

5:25 a.m.: Rogers, Farmington schools are closed today.

5:20 a.m.: Siloam Springs schools are closed.

5:12 a.m.: Pea Ridge schools are now fully closed.

5:10 a.m.: Bentonville and Fayetteville schools will be closed today.

5:05 a.m.: A quick burst of snow has coated what was mostly clear roads in Northwest Arkansas.

 

